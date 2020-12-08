Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) in a report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $73.00 price target on the stock.

BIG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Big Lots in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Big Lots from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.70. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 94.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 62,869 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Big Lots in the third quarter valued at about $499,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Big Lots by 65.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Big Lots in the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Big Lots by 38.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

