Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

TKAGY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Telekom Austria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Telekom Austria stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. Telekom Austria has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average is $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter.

Telekom Austria Company Profile

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

