Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $206.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Teladoc Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Teladoc Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $227.70.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $197.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.50 and a 200-day moving average of $202.59. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of -154.14 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $75.54 and a 1-year high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total value of $6,667,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,978,119.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,221,689.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,069 shares in the company, valued at $215,189.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,930 shares of company stock valued at $12,345,597 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 415.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 214.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

