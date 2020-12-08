Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)

Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS) had its target price increased by Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) from C$33.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TCS stock opened at C$45.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.19. Tecsys Inc. has a 12-month low of C$13.23 and a 12-month high of C$46.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$654.62 million and a P/E ratio of 161.57.

Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO) (TSE:TCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$28.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This is an increase from Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.63%.

About Tecsys Inc. (TCS.TO)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

