Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) (CVE:SGI) Given New C$1.10 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) (CVE:SGI) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGI. Laurentian dropped their target price on Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Pi Financial upgraded Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a C$1.10 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of SGI stock opened at C$0.64 on Friday. Superior Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.33 and a 1-year high of C$1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of C$77.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46.

Superior Gold Inc acquires, explores, develops, and operates gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

