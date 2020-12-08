Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alberta-based Suncor Energy, Inc. is Canada's premier integrated energy company. The firm boasts an impressive supply chain network, owning significant oil sands and conventional production platforms, along with a strong downstream portfolio. Suncor's major projects, including Fort Hills, Syncrude, and Hebron, should support its growth momentum and earnings. Suncor's strong liquidity and modest near-term debt maturities are other positives. However, the commodity price weakness has left the likes of Suncor facing prices below or near their costs of production. As a result, the company been forced to cut its dividend by more than half. Moreover, Suncor had to slash its capital expenditure budget, translating into lower production for 2020. Hence, the stock, which is down around 50% so far this year, warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SU. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.08.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $17.86 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $34.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.47.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.1606 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SU. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3,061.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 108.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 33.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 609.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

