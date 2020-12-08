Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,543 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.54% of Summit Materials worth $10,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Summit Materials by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Summit Materials by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Summit Materials by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

In related news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $152,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,706.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.46.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average is $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $25.22.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $645.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.20 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.53%. Analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

