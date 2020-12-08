Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,761 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.7% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $1,983,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $451,000. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 107,171 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,342,557 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $282,380,000 after purchasing an additional 92,416 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.6% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,770 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,500 shares of company stock valued at $72,615,440 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $214.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

