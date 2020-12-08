State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) Short Interest Update

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,300 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the October 31st total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other State Auto Financial news, SVP Jason Earl Berkey bought 5,000 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $79,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kim Burton Garland bought 7,853 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $118,737.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,542.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 15,550 shares of company stock valued at $238,313 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in State Auto Financial by 8.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in State Auto Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in State Auto Financial by 4.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in State Auto Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 129,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ STFC opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.38 million, a P/E ratio of -18.03 and a beta of -0.01. State Auto Financial has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). State Auto Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $371.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Auto Financial will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

