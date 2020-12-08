Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Barclays

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target upped by Barclays from $103.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Starbucks from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen upgraded Starbucks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.27.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $101.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.44. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $102.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a PE ratio of 91.36, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,503 shares of company stock worth $36,250,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 220,566 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $18,951,000 after purchasing an additional 48,901 shares in the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $849,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in Starbucks by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 35,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

