Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

STN has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.89.

Get Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) alerts:

STN stock opened at C$41.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.04. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$31.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.85. The firm has a market cap of C$4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Stantec Inc. (STN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.64%.

About Stantec Inc. (STN.TO)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.