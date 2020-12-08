SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSE:TFI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSE:TFI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,400 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the October 31st total of 222,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

TFI opened at $52.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.04. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $52.74.

SPDR Barclays Capital Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF , seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Lehman Brothers Municipal Managed Money Index . The Index is a rules-based, market-value weighted index engineered for the tax-exempt bond market.All bonds in the Index must be rated Aa3/AA- or higher by at least two of statistical ratings agencies: Moody’s, S&P and Fitch.

