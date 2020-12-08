S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $377.71.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $336.24 on Friday. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The stock has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $338.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.01.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in S&P Global by 111.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

