South State CORP. Sells 2,678 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

South State CORP. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,805 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 5.3% of South State CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. South State CORP.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $50,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Microsoft by 588.2% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,500 shares of company stock valued at $72,615,440 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

MSFT stock opened at $214.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

