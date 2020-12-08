South State CORP. Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

South State CORP. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,805 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 5.3% of South State CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. South State CORP.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $50,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in Microsoft by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 9,546 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the second quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Gardiner Nancy B increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the second quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 6,618 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $214.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.65 and its 200 day moving average is $206.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 327,500 shares of company stock worth $72,615,440. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

