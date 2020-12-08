Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Holdings Decreased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 50.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185,118 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $9,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SON. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 42.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,324,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,237,000 after purchasing an additional 397,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 94.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 208,247 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 44.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 663,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,864,000 after purchasing an additional 204,910 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 20.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,127,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,566,000 after purchasing an additional 189,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,028,000 after purchasing an additional 114,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SON opened at $60.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $62.77.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SON shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

