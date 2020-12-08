SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SGH. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SMART Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.86.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $35.32 on Friday. SMART Global has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $39.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average of $27.09. The company has a market capitalization of $862.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -504.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SMART Global will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 49,005 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $1,485,341.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,904.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Adams acquired 9,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $255,221.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,345,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,816,122. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SMART Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SMART Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

