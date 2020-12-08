Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Short Interest Down 18.1% in November

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,653,700 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the October 31st total of 9,344,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 250.9 days.

Shares of Singapore Airlines stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. Singapore Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77.

Get Singapore Airlines alerts:

Singapore Airlines Company Profile

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.