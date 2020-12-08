Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Short Interest Down 18.1% in November

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,653,700 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the October 31st total of 9,344,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 250.9 days.
Shares of Singapore Airlines stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. Singapore Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77.
Singapore Airlines Company Profile
