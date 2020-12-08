Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €32.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LIGHT. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Signify and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Signify and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Signify and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Signify and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Signify has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.07 ($40.08).

Get Signify alerts:

Signify has a one year low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a one year high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.