Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €27.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Signify and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Signify and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Signify and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Signify and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €34.07 ($40.08).

Signify has a 52 week low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 52 week high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

