Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It develops and markets drugs for the treatment of cancer. The product pipeline consists of SRA737 and SRA141. SRA737 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the DNA Damage Response network. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7kinase. Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

SRRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Oncology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.67.

SRRA stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. Sierra Oncology has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.25. On average, research analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will post -8.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRA. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the second quarter worth $61,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 2,626.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the third quarter valued at $405,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.