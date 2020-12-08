Short Interest in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Declines By 18.1%

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 934,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the October 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 239.26 and a quick ratio of 239.26.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRTX. ValuEngine raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 72.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.
