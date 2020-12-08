Short Interest in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Declines By 18.1%

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 934,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the October 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 239.26 and a quick ratio of 239.26.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRTX. ValuEngine raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg bought 184,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,626,593.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 409,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,641,316 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 72.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

