Short Interest in The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) Declines By 17.9%

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,959,600 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the October 31st total of 13,353,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,015,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SPRWF opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The Supreme Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.
About The Supreme Cannabis
