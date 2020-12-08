Short Interest in Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Drops By 18.0%

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,938,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the October 31st total of 2,362,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 130.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RSNHF opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. Resona has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $4.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52.
