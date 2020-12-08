Short Interest in Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Drops By 18.0%

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,938,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the October 31st total of 2,362,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 130.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RSNHF opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. Resona has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $4.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52.

About Resona

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Market Trading segments. The company engages in the short term lending, borrowing, bond purchase and sale, and derivatives trading activities; and provides various services related to corporate loan, trust asset management, real estate business, corporate pension, and asset succession.

