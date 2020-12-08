Short Interest in ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Declines By 18.1%

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2020 // Comments off

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the October 31st total of 135,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRKR opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. ParkerVision has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc provides radio frequency technologies for use in wireless communication products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for ParkerVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ParkerVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.