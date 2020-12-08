Short Interest in ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Declines By 18.1%

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the October 31st total of 135,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRKR opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. ParkerVision has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

ParkerVision, Inc provides radio frequency technologies for use in wireless communication products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

