Short Interest in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Grows By 9.1%

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,350,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 48,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.90.

Get Nokia alerts:

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. Nokia has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia by 2,327.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,761,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906,485 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the second quarter worth $38,327,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 182.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,050,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,027,000 after buying an additional 8,424,274 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 432.0% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,040,000 after buying an additional 2,591,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the third quarter worth $7,585,000. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.