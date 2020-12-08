Short Interest in i-CABLE Communications Limited (OTCMKTS:ICABY) Grows By 9.1%

i-CABLE Communications Limited (OTCMKTS:ICABY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Shares of ICABY opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.15. i-CABLE Communications has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

i-CABLE Communications Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated communications services in Hong Kong. The company operates through Media, and Telecommunications segments. Its Media segment offers television subscription, domestic free television program, advertising, channel carriage, television relay, program licensing, theatrical release, and other related services.

