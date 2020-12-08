Short Interest in i-CABLE Communications Limited (OTCMKTS:ICABY) Grows By 9.1%

i-CABLE Communications Limited (OTCMKTS:ICABY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.
Shares of ICABY opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.15. i-CABLE Communications has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.20.
i-CABLE Communications Company Profile
Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for i-CABLE Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-CABLE Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.