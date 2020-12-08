Short Interest in Garrett Motion Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) Declines By 18.1%

Garrett Motion Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,300 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the October 31st total of 796,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 648,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garrett Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTXMQ opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. Garrett Motion has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.77 million, a PE ratio of 1.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.52.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle and independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers.

