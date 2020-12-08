Short Interest in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Expands By 11.3%

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,800 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the October 31st total of 226,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

CHCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $46.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.47, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $52.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.92.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.05%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 679.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 316,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after buying an additional 276,195 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 568.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 254,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 216,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,093,000 after buying an additional 204,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,953,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,850,000 after buying an additional 203,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 62.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after buying an additional 148,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

