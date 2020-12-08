Short Interest in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Declines By 18.0%

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the October 31st total of 89,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BCX opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 721,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 466,897 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 40.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,195,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 346,044 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,074,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,997,000 after purchasing an additional 197,950 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1,112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 165,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 152,237 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 728,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 98,804 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

