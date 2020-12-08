Short Interest in aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Grows By 9.2%

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

LIFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright raised aTyr Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.97.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 202.02%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 22.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 15,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 122.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.