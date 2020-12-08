Short Interest in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Declines By 12.0%

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 950,800 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the October 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 181,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACTG. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Acacia Research by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Acacia Research by 526.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Acacia Research by 739.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $175.93 million, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.86. Acacia Research has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $4.46.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a net margin of 94.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Acacia Research from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

