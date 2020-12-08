SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock Holdings Increased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of SEI Investments worth $10,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 154.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,670,000 after buying an additional 4,678,725 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 500.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,333,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,503 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,771,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 137.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 351,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,331,000 after purchasing an additional 203,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 31.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 843,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,989,000 after purchasing an additional 201,146 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 119,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $6,375,479.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,362,586 shares in the company, valued at $499,962,092.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Kathy Heilig sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $801,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,391 shares of company stock valued at $12,321,221 over the last 90 days. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered SEI Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.68. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $424.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.73 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

