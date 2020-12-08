SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,802 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.24% of SEI Investments worth $17,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered SEI Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,752,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,546,977 shares in the company, valued at $477,921,668.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $565,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 231,391 shares of company stock worth $12,321,221 over the last ninety days. 23.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $69.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.68.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $424.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.73 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

