Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,359 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 377.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

