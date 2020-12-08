Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $721,000 Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter valued at $266,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP boosted its position in Yum China by 13.0% during the second quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 683,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,860,000 after purchasing an additional 78,900 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Yum China by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 955,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Yum China by 29.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 43,021 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $116,688.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $157,109.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Yum China stock opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $60.97.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. Research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.81.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.