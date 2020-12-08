Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $720,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,158,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,821,000 after buying an additional 682,834 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 212,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 34,458 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Altria Group by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 436,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 100,653 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 57,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $41.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of 115.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

