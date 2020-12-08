Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBCF. ValuEngine raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.67.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $27.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $80.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.49 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 22.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 8,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $190,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 70.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 11,861 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 102.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 20,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,352,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after buying an additional 467,782 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

