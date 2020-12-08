SeaChange International (SEAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on SeaChange International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

