SeaChange International (SEAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 10th. Analysts expect SeaChange International to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 19.65%.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $4.98.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SeaChange International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

