Scotiabank Upgrades Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AIV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Apartment Investment and Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised Apartment Investment and Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.71.

NYSE:AIV opened at $42.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.76. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $55.68. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.51 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. This is a boost from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 3rd. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is 130.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 44.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,788,000 after purchasing an additional 359,152 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 21,909 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

