Scotiabank Raises Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to $175.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $166.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intact Financial from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Intact Financial in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, CIBC upgraded Intact Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $115.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.00. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of $74.23 and a twelve month high of $117.51.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Analyst Recommendations for Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF)

