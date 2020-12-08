Scotiabank Raises Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to $175.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $166.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intact Financial from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Intact Financial in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, CIBC upgraded Intact Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $115.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.00. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of $74.23 and a twelve month high of $117.51.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

