Scotiabank Increases The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target to $80.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 21st. National Bank Financial cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.17.

Shares of TD opened at $55.49 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $57.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.86. The stock has a market cap of $100.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6114 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

