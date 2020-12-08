Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $14.47 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,776 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.1% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,354 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 18,657 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $1,983,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 107,171 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,541,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.09.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $214.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,500 shares of company stock worth $72,615,440. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.