salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.83 Per Share

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for salesforce.com in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits forecasts that the CRM provider will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRM. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.53.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $227.70 on Monday. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $207.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.46 and a 200-day moving average of $221.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total transaction of $3,778,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,493,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,429,488,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $1,252,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,766,871.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 459,861 shares of company stock worth $115,021,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

