Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Saia were worth $10,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 25.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 855,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,910,000 after purchasing an additional 172,453 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,632,000 after purchasing an additional 43,090 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 390,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,396,000 after purchasing an additional 302,390 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Saia by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 354,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,676,000 after purchasing an additional 20,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 333,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,028,000 after buying an additional 90,214 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAIA shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Saia in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $185.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.46 and a 52 week high of $186.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. Saia had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $481.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $116,291.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $633,242.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,230.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

