Safeplus International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACAI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Safeplus International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACAI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of ACAI stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. Safeplus International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.08.
Safeplus International Company Profile
