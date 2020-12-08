Safeplus International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACAI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Safeplus International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACAI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ACAI stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. Safeplus International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.08.

Get Safeplus International alerts:

Safeplus International Company Profile

Safeplus International Holdings Limited develops and markets various technologies for the medical device industries. It is seeking partners to monetize its patented technologies, including biothermal power supply and pulsewidth modulation technology to enhance the performance of pacemakers and neurostimulators, and photonics and nanomaterials patents.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Safeplus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeplus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.