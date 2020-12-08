Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHP. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.41. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($1.01). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 32.04% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RHP. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.