Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RYAAY. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ryanair from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $117.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $118.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ryanair will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 239.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 23.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.