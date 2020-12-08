ROYAL UNIBREW A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Lifted to “Buy” at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of ROYAL UNIBREW A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ROYAL UNIBREW A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of ROYAL UNIBREW A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ROYAL UNIBREW A/S in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

Shares of ROYAL UNIBREW A/S stock opened at $106.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.40. ROYAL UNIBREW A/S has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $107.80.

